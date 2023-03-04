X

    Katie Ledecky's 9-Year Winning Streak in USA Snapped by Canadian Summer McIntosh

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMarch 4, 2023

    File photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows Katie Ledecky of the United States reacts after the women's 800m freestyle final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Ledecky won the women's 800m freestyle at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, to take the fifth consecutive title in the event. In this tournament, the 25-year-old clinched four gold medals to take her world championships gold medal tally to 19. Ledecky also broke the women's short-course world record in the 1,500m and 800m freestyle at the FINA World Cup. (Photo by Li Ying/Xinhua via Getty Images)
    Li Ying/Xinhua via Getty Images

    For the first time in nine years, superstar swimmer Katie Ledecky lost a race in her home country of the United States on Friday.

    According to Reuters (h/t ESPN), 16-year-old Canadian Summer McIntosh won the 200-meter freestyle at a Pro Series swim meet in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with a time of one minute, 54.13 seconds, finishing 0.83 seconds ahead of Ledecky.

    The loss was Ledecky's first in a domestic freestyle long course final of 200 meters or longer since she fell to fellow American Allison Schmitt back in 2014 when Ledecky was 16 years of age.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Katie Ledecky's 9-Year Winning Streak in USA Snapped by Canadian Summer McIntosh
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon