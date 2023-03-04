Katie Ledecky's 9-Year Winning Streak in USA Snapped by Canadian Summer McIntosh

Li Ying/Xinhua via Getty Images

For the first time in nine years, superstar swimmer Katie Ledecky lost a race in her home country of the United States on Friday.

According to Reuters (h/t ESPN), 16-year-old Canadian Summer McIntosh won the 200-meter freestyle at a Pro Series swim meet in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with a time of one minute, 54.13 seconds, finishing 0.83 seconds ahead of Ledecky.

The loss was Ledecky's first in a domestic freestyle long course final of 200 meters or longer since she fell to fellow American Allison Schmitt back in 2014 when Ledecky was 16 years of age.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.