Mikaela Shiffrin Clinches 5th World Cup Title; Still Looking to Match 86-Win Record

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin fell short of tying the all-time record for most World Cup race wins Saturday, but she perhaps accomplished something even more significant by clinching her fifth career World Cup title.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Shiffrin noted after Saturday's downhill race that winning another World Cup title was her main focus this season:

"That's really amazing. That [overall title] was like the big, big goal for me this season. I had such a big focus on it that I was even talking about it in interviews in the beginning of the season. Normally I don't talk about it so much because it takes a long time to figure out if you can do it."

Shiffrin tied for fifth in the downhill, which still leaves her one win short of tying Ingemar Stenmark's record of 86 career World Cup race wins. She will have another chance to match the mark Sunday when she competes in the super-G.

