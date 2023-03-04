NBA Rumors: Nerlens Noel, Nets Agree to Contract After Buyout from Pistons

Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

As the Brooklyn Nets look to stay in the playoff race down the stretch, they are adding frontcourt depth by bringing in Nerlens Noel.

George Langberg, Noel's agent, confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday that his client will sign with the Nets after receiving a buyout from the Detroit Pistons earlier this week.

Noel completed his buyout on Monday and was officially placed on waivers the next day. He will be eligible to play in the postseason since the buyout was completed before March 1.

A 10-year NBA veteran, Noel was often mentioned as a potential trade candidate leading up to the Feb. 9 deadline.

The Athletic's James L. Edwards III the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings all called the Pistons to inquire about the 28-year-old.

It was a bit of a surprise the Pistons didn't work out a trade to at least get something back for Noel. He was barely a factor for them this season and only appeared in two games from Jan. 15 to Feb. 8 before the deadline.

Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn can work Noel into his rotation down the stretch. Nic Claxton will remain the starting center, with Noel and Day'Ron Sharpe coming off the bench.

Despite trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Nets are hanging around the playoff race. They ended a four-game losing streak on Friday by overcoming a 28-point deficit to get a huge win over the Celtics.

Brooklyn currently sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a 35-28 record. It has a 2.5-game lead over the Miami Heat for the seventh seed and a spot in the play-in tournament.

Noel only appeared in 14 games for the Pistons this season. He averaged 2.3 points and 2.6 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per contest.