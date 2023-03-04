Cowboys' Jerry Jones Says Dak Prescott Has Ability to Improve Like Tom Brady Did

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is expecting big things from Dak Prescott in 2023 and beyond.

Speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Jones invoked Tom Brady's name as a comparison for what Prescott can do for the Cowboys going forward.

"I've really felt for quite a while that Dak has the ability, and I don't want to dare do this to Dak or me or anybody, but I think just as Brady became, in my mind, better and better and more impactful as [the Patriots] won as he got into his career—I think Dak really has those qualities. I think he can get better," Jones said.

