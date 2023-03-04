5 NHL Contenders That Failed to Answer Their Biggest Trade-Deadline Question

0 of 5

Christopher Mast/NHI via Getty Images

This year's playoffs are ripe with peril. The Eastern Conference is shaping up to be a battle royale among the very best teams in the NHL. The Western Conference tilts that are lined up will have an "anyone can win it" feel to them with the records being so close among the contenders. That type of competition put a special kind of pressure on this year's trade deadline.

The beauty of the NHL trade deadline is it provides a life preserver for contending teams to find a player or players who can help put them over the top in the race for the Stanley Cup. Everyone is looking for some kind of help, a little something to give them an edge against their foes-to-be.

More than a few teams sought out and handled their business to best ensure their shot at the Cup. The Bruins, Rangers, Maple Leafs, and Hurricanes all added big-name players—some bigger than others—to boost their odds. Eastern Conference teams were particularly pointed about doing that, and for good reason. Although Western Conference teams were more modest, teams like the Oilers and Kings did their best to meet specific needs.

But then there are a few teams who didn't do that. Whether it's because they have a lot of confidence in their rosters or the trade market wasn't particularly friendly to them, needs were not met and questions will follow them through the rest of the season and into the playoffs.

We picked out five such teams who couldn't get moves across the finish line on deadline day. Most of them did make some moves, just not the ones that helped them the most. Is your team one of them, or did we miss out on one? Hit us up in the comments and let us know about it.