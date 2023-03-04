Celtics Blasted by Twitter for Blowing 28-Point Lead in 'Embarrassing' Loss to Nets

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

The Celtics seemed to be cruising to a Friday night win, until they weren't

Boston blew a 28-point lead against the Brooklyn Nets en route to a 115-105 loss at TD Garden, wasting a 35-point effort by Jaylen Brown, who exploded for 21 in the first half alone.

The troubles began in the second quarter. Up big, the Celtics allowed Brooklyn to go on a nice run to close out the half and cut the lead to nine going in the locker room. The Nets would really turn it up in the second half as they outscored the home team 60-41 over the final two quarters.

It also probably wasn't the 25th birthday that Jayson Tatum was expecting either as he finished with 22 points on 10-of-23 shooting from the field and 0-of-8 from three-point range.

Twitter certainly didn't hold back on the former No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference who have now lost two of its last three games.

Coming out of the All-Star break the Celtics have not looked quite the same after their torrid start to the season in which they had a stranglehold over the Eastern Conference and many saw Tatum as an MVP front-runner.

They now fall to 45-19 for the season and trail Milwaukee by a game in the East. Another bad sign for Boston is that one of its key defensive stoppers, Robert Williams—who is often injured—left Friday's game with tightness in his left hamstring.

The team will now look to regroup ahead of yet another tough Atlantic Division matchup against the New York Knicks on Sunday. The Knicks just beat Boston on Feb. 27.