X

    Cowboys Rumors: Tony Pollard to Get Franchise Tag If No New Contract By Deadline

    Erin WalshMarch 4, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 22: Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) warms up before the NFL NFC Divisional Playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Dallas Cowboys intend to place the franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard if the two sides are unable to strike a long-term deal ahead of Tuesday's tag deadline, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    The franchise tag for running backs in 2023 is worth $10 million.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.