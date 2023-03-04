Cowboys Rumors: Tony Pollard to Get Franchise Tag If No New Contract By Deadline

Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys intend to place the franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard if the two sides are unable to strike a long-term deal ahead of Tuesday's tag deadline, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The franchise tag for running backs in 2023 is worth $10 million.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.