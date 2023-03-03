Cowboys Rumors: Latest Contract Buzz on Leighton Vander Esch, Donovan Wilson

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and safety Donovan Wilson are struggling to come to terms on new contracts with the Dallas Cowboys, according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Hill reported Friday that Vander Esch and the organization haven't made progress on a new deal and that things are looking bleak when it comes to an extension for Wilson. Both are set to become unrestricted free agents this offseason.

Vander Esch, 27, is coming off a one-year $2 million deal with the organization. Meanwhile Wilson, a sixth-round pick in 2019, just wrapped up the final year of his rookie deal.

Both players were key pieces on a Dallas defense that finished top five in points allowed (20.1) and takeaways (33) as well as top 10 in passing yards allowed per game (200.9).

Vander Esch was drafted by Dallas in the first round in 2018 out of Boise State and was a rookie sensation earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors that season. He has failed to reach the same heights since then, however.

He finished with 90 tackles—second-most on the team—one sack and a forced fumble last season.

Wilson has slowly developed into an important player for Dallas, going from an afterthought as a rookie to the team's leading tackler in 2022 with 101. He also had five sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two pass break ups.

Losing their top two tacklers would obviously be a big blow to the Cowboys who have several other difficult decisions to make on the defensive side of the ball.

In addition to Vander Esch and Wilson, linebacker Anthony Barr, cornerback Anthony Brown and defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. are all set to become free agents this year as well.