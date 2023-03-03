Raiders Rumors: Josh Jacobs to Receive Franchise Tag If No New Contract By Deadline

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders intend to place the franchise tag on star running back Josh Jacobs if the two sides are unable to agree to terms on a long-term extension by Tuesday's deadline, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The value of a running back on the franchise tag in 2023 is set at $10 million.

Early last month, Jacobs was asked if he would have an issue playing on the franchise tag, and he responded: "Hero turned villain." That seemingly indicated he wouldn't be thrilled about doing so.

Jacobs also said at the time that he wanted to stay with the Raiders but that it had to make sense for him to do so, adding that he wasn't going to let the franchise "disrespect" him with a low offer.

The Raiders have been vocal about wanting to keep Jacobs in Las Vegas for the long haul, though actions speak much louder than words.

"You know, what we said at the end of the year is the same as it is now. Love for JJ to continue being a Raider," head coach Josh McDaniels said this week. "I know Dave [Ziegler, the general manager] and his representative have been in contact, they're working through that process together and that's the hope and the end, the goal is that, that he's here for a while.

"We'll see how that all plays out but, again, Dave and Josh's representatives have been in contact. And, that's the goal, that's what we're working toward."

Jacobs was selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 draft out of Alabama, and he has become a staple in the team's offense. During the 2022 season, he rushed for a league-leading 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns in 17 games in addition to catching 53 passes for 400 yards en route to a Pro Bowl selection and first-team All-Pro honors.

If the Raiders place the franchise tag on Jacobs, it's possible he'll opt to hold out as $10 million is below his value. Spotrac has his market value estimated to be $12.8 million annually, listing Aaron Jones, Nick Chubb, Dalvin Cook and Joe Mixon as comparables.

Cook, Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara and Derrick Henry are among the highest-paid running backs in the NFL. Jacobs should join that category on his next deal, though that might not happen this year.