    Bronny James Hyped by LeBron, Brandon Jennings and More Fans After Sierra Canyon Win

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 3, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 07: Sierra Canyon guard Bronny James goes up for a dunk during a high school basketball game between Sierra Canyon and Wheeler in The Chosen-1's Invitational at Galen Center on January 7, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).
    Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Bronny James has continued to emerge as an exciting NBA prospect, and he showcased his full skill set Thursday in front of his father, LeBron James.

    The Sierra Canyon star scored 21 points against Etiwanda a the CIF State regional quarterfinal game, producing some highlight-reel moments:

    B/R Hoops @brhoops

    Bronny was huge tonight putting up 21 to lead Sierra Canyon to another tough state playoff win🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/0BronnyJames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@0BronnyJames</a> <a href="https://t.co/TyFSXr7E0w">pic.twitter.com/TyFSXr7E0w</a>

    James showed his feelings after the game on social media:

    LeBron James @KingJames

    Bronny you were SPECIAL tonight kid!! Keep going! 🙏🏾🫡✊🏾🤎🫅🏾 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AlwaysProudDad?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AlwaysProudDad</a>

    The Los Angeles Lakers All-Star wasn't the only one impressed, however, with many fans praising Bronny's effort in the win:

    Brandon Jennings @Tuff__Crowd

    Bronny is niceeeee

    yeS @_nauqes

    Bronny is scary efficient for a high school player and does it effortlessly. Dominant on both sides and has a all around offensive game. Gives me mike Conley vibes

    Smurff @murphjusttlkn

    Yeah, Bronny is a pro man. You can see it fa sure now! <a href="https://t.co/1FGiYhLykR">https://t.co/1FGiYhLykR</a>

    David Prados @ItsPrados

    I don't know if ya can see it but he moves and plays like a futuristic version of Isaiah Thomas (2 Time Champ) which is dope as hell.

    Tiago Henriques @CheaterJames23

    Bronny jumper so smooth

    Him Griffey Jr. @_Bray2x

    Bronny is REALLY good 👀 <a href="https://t.co/0vqJlBm7nc">https://t.co/0vqJlBm7nc</a>

    ninja🐾 @chongqui410

    bronny james plays great basketball

    Austin reaves burner @Lakers17chipOG

    Better than Russ already

    NBN_Chan @LittleChan23

    TALK to em bronny 😤🔥 <a href="https://t.co/MFvoQwEDCi">https://t.co/MFvoQwEDCi</a>

    illuminatus_est @johna_serna

    Bronny got that killer instinct <a href="https://t.co/8SSiyE92LC">https://t.co/8SSiyE92LC</a>

    ush 🗿 @Darrkace

    Y'all see Bronny out there, he looking elite

    James is rated as a 4-star prospect and the No. 33 player in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. ESPN's Jonathan Givony projected him as the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NBA mock draft.

    The high school prospect will be heavily scrutinized throughout his career because of his name recognition, but he showed in Thursday's playoff game that he has plenty of talent in his own right.

