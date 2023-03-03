Bronny James Hyped by LeBron, Brandon Jennings and More Fans After Sierra Canyon Win

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bronny James has continued to emerge as an exciting NBA prospect, and he showcased his full skill set Thursday in front of his father, LeBron James.

The Sierra Canyon star scored 21 points against Etiwanda a the CIF State regional quarterfinal game, producing some highlight-reel moments:

James showed his feelings after the game on social media:

The Los Angeles Lakers All-Star wasn't the only one impressed, however, with many fans praising Bronny's effort in the win:

James is rated as a 4-star prospect and the No. 33 player in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. ESPN's Jonathan Givony projected him as the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NBA mock draft.

The high school prospect will be heavily scrutinized throughout his career because of his name recognition, but he showed in Thursday's playoff game that he has plenty of talent in his own right.

