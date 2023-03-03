Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens Debating Which Franchise Tag to Use If No New Contract

Rob Carr/Getty Images

As the Baltimore Ravens continue to negotiate a long-term contract with Lamar Jackson, the clock is also ticking on them to use the franchise tag to ensure their star quarterback doesn't hit free agency.

Appearing on SportsCenter, ESPN's Adam Schefter said the Ravens will use the franchise tender on Jackson, but they are still debating whether to use the the exclusive or non-exclusive tag:

"If they place the exclusive $45-plus million franchise tag on Lamar Jackson, no other teams would be allowed to negotiate with Lamar Jackson. There are people in the Ravens organization who believe that the exclusive tag that would block other teams if the tag that should be used. But the Ravens are still debating the decision. They have not reached a conclusion and they will continue to try to get that long-term deal done with Lamar, and if they can't, they'll place the franchise tag on him."

