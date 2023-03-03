Luka Dončić: Playing with Kyrie Irving 'Is so Easy' After Mavs' Win vs. Embiid, 76ers

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 133-126 on Thursday night behind brilliant performances from Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving.

Dončić finished with 42 points, four rebounds, 12 assists and one steal, and Irving finished with 40 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals to help the Mavs improve to 33-31 on the season.

"Playing with Kai is so easy," Dončić said after the win, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "He helps me a lot. The offense I don't think is a problem. I think offensively, we're good. It's just the defensive end. We've got to get stops."

The Mavericks acquired Irving and Markieff Morris in a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets in February in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2027 second-round pick, 2029 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick.

Irving has been impressive in Dallas thus far, averaging 26.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.3 steals in eight games while shooting 52 percent from the floor and 42.6 percent from deep.

If both Irving and Dončić continue to compete at a high level, the Mavericks will be destined to make a solid run in the Western Conference playoffs.