Mike White Addresses Criticism of Aaron Rodgers Handling NY Media If Traded to Jets

The New York Jets have been listed as a possible destination for Aaron Rodgers this winter if the Green Bay Packers decide to make him available in a trade and roll with Jordan Love instead.

Going from Green Bay to New York would be a significant change for Rodgers, and one of the biggest differences would be pressure from the media.

Last month, former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber expressed doubts that Rodgers would be able to navigate the intense New York media landscape, adding that he doesn't think the veteran signal-caller would handle any criticism he might receive.

Barber said on WFAN's Tiki and Tierney (h/t Sports Illustrated's Karl Rasmussen):

"If he is that sensitive that he gets upset that people, reporters, opinion-makers, influencers, whoever, want to talk about him, he is going to struggle in New York. And I don't know if it's the right fit for him. I don't know if I want him in New York if this is going to be his reaction to things that don't matter."

Jets quarterback Mike White addressed the criticism of Rodgers handling the New York media during an appearance on Audacy's AM 560 Sports WQAM (Miami) The Joe Rose Show.

"Definitely," White said when asked if New York is a difficult place to play (11 minute mark). "It's a passionate fan base and they want to win. When you're playing well, they're the best fan base in the world and when you're not, they'll let you hear about it. Listen, Aaron Rodgers has had plenty of experience with media, and I'm sure he'll be fine and he'll know how to handle it."

If Rodgers were to end up with the Jets, the team would likely be the most successful it has been in more than a decade, which means the potential level of criticism might be low anyway.