    Draymond Green Explains Warriors' Game Plan for Leaving Russell Westbrook Wide Open

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 3, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MARCH 2: Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers and Mason Plumlee #44 look on during the game against the Golden State Warriors on March 2, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green admitted the team's strategy heading into Thursday's game against Los Angeles Clippers was to leave Russell Westbrook open.

    According to Green, head coach Steve Kerr texted the strategy the night before and the Warriors practiced in shootaround.

    The plan worked to perfection as Westbrook finished 3-of-12 from the field, including 0-of-5 from three, in the Warriors' 115-91 win. The guard had eight points with six assists and four turnovers in the loss, taking the same number of shots as Kawhi Leonard (21 points on 8-of-12 shooting).

    Westbrook had been more efficient in his first three games with the Clippers, shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 4-of-9 from three, but he struggled against the Warriors. Green noted the mental aspect that comes with opponents giving you more space than usual.

    "You're taught in basketball: You're open, take the shot," Green said. "But if you're open every play, you kind of start questioning yourself."

    It could cause other teams to copy the strategy against Los Angeles, which is 0-4 since adding Westbrook.

