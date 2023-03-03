Draymond Green Explains Warriors' Game Plan for Leaving Russell Westbrook Wide Open

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green admitted the team's strategy heading into Thursday's game against Los Angeles Clippers was to leave Russell Westbrook open.

According to Green, head coach Steve Kerr texted the strategy the night before and the Warriors practiced in shootaround.

The plan worked to perfection as Westbrook finished 3-of-12 from the field, including 0-of-5 from three, in the Warriors' 115-91 win. The guard had eight points with six assists and four turnovers in the loss, taking the same number of shots as Kawhi Leonard (21 points on 8-of-12 shooting).

Westbrook had been more efficient in his first three games with the Clippers, shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 4-of-9 from three, but he struggled against the Warriors. Green noted the mental aspect that comes with opponents giving you more space than usual.

"You're taught in basketball: You're open, take the shot," Green said. "But if you're open every play, you kind of start questioning yourself."

It could cause other teams to copy the strategy against Los Angeles, which is 0-4 since adding Westbrook.