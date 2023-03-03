NFLPA: Jaguars Had 'Rat Infestation' for Weeks of 2022 Season in Locker Room, Hampers

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The 2022 season was a huge success for the Jacksonville Jaguars on the field, but players still feel like there is a lot of work to be done behind the scenes to improve the organization.

Per the team report card released by the NFL Players Association, TIAA Bank Field's received a D- grade, with players noting there was a rat infestation in the locker room and laundry hampers for three to four weeks last season.

Speaking to reporters about the NFLPA report card, Jaguars president Mark Lamping said he "wasn't surprised at all" by the results and they have "known about it for quite some time that we have a lot of work to do on this facility in conjunction with the city."

Lamping cited the Jaguars' new training facility, Miller Electric Center, which is expected to be open in time for training camp this summer, as a sign things will get better for the players.

"It's the first and necessary step to do two things," he explained. "One, provide our players with the resources so they can achieve their highest potential. Number two it sets the stage for taking the stadium which is substandard by NFL measures and being able to get it to the position that it needs to be to support an NFL franchise here in Northeast Florida for years to come."

Per Trent Moorman of First Coast News, the $120 million facility is 125,000 square feet and will be home to the Jaguars' entire "football staff and operations including locker rooms, training and medical facilities, office space and a draft room."

The facility also includes two grass practice fields and an indoor field.

Jaguars players took issue with several things related to their facilities. They gave the team a D+ for its weight room, D- for the training room and an F for its treatment of families because there is no family room and the organization doesn't offer any daycare.

Last season was a positive step forward for the Jaguars. They won the AFC South and made the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Trevor Lawrence established himself as one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL.

Assuming Miller Electric Center solves a lot of the issues players had with their facilities in 2022, the Jaguars could be on their way to becoming a first-class organization.