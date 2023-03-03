NFL Rumors: Brandin Cooks Trade from Texans Isn't 'Imminent' Ahead of Free Agency

NFL Rumors: Brandin Cooks Trade from Texans Isn't 'Imminent' Ahead of Free AgencyMarch 3, 2023
Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks might have to keep waiting on a trade.
"While the possibility exists that Cooks could still be moved, it didn't appear anything was imminent," Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Friday.
The veteran said in January he wanted a trade this offseason and didn't want to be part of a rebuild:
Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL
Texans veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks reiterated his desire to work on offseason trade as he said last week. He doesn't want to be a part of a rebuild and respectfully communicated that. He stressed he has a good relationship with Nick Caserio and good communication <a href="https://twitter.com/KPRC2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KPRC2</a> <a href="https://t.co/ALi2qRWDVa">pic.twitter.com/ALi2qRWDVa</a>
