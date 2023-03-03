NHL Rumors: Nick Bonino Traded to Penguins from Sharks; Won 2 Stanley Cups with PIT

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Veteran forward Nick Bonino is reportedly heading back to the Pittsburgh Penguins ahead of Friday's NHL trade deadline.

Josh Yohe of The Athletic was the first to report that the San Jose Sharks had agreed to send Bonino back to the Pens on Friday, and TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported that the Sharks are receiving a fifth- and seventh-round pick in return.

LeBrun added that the Sharks are flipping the fifth-round pick to a "third-team broker" as part of the deal, meaning a third team is likely retaining part of Bonino's salary.

Bonino, 34, spent the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons in Pittsburgh, winning a pair of Stanley Cups.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.