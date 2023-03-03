Fans Celebrate Jordan Poole, Troll Clippers as Warriors Rout Kawhi, Paul George, LAC

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

While most of the Western Conference remains an unsettled mess, the Golden State Warriors are quietly surging after an impressive 115-91 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.

The reigning NBA champions have moved into fifth place in the standings after their fourth consecutive victory, and could get Stephen Curry back from a leg injury as soon as Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jordan Poole played arguably his best game of the season against the Clippers. He scored 34 points, including 22 in the third quarter to help the Warriors erase a 56-45 halftime deficit.

This marked the first time Poole has scored at least 30 points since Feb. 8 against the Portland Trail Blazers. The 23-year-old was aggressive, allowing him to get to the free-throw line 12 times, and he went 5-of-12 from three-point range.

Fans had a lot of praise for Poole after a terrific outing against the Clippers defense:

The Clippers, on the other hand, remain a frustrating enigma. They are 0-4 since the All-Star break, including a game in which they scored 175 points. Their 91 points against the Warriors ties a season-low.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, two of the best wing defenders in the NBA, got roasted for letting Poole go off.

Leonard had an efficient offensive game with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting, but he was minus-24 in 32 minutes. George had an abysmal night shooting the basketball, making just three of his 15 field-goal attempts.

Russell Westbrook wasn't much better than George scoring the ball. The former NBA MVP finished with eight points on 3-of-12 shooting. He also had four turnovers in 28 minutes.

Head coach Tyronn Lue's team has fallen to seventh in the Western Conference amid this losing streak, with their next two games against the Kings and Memphis Grizzlies.

Things couldn't be working out better for the Warriors right now. They are 6-4 in 10 games since Curry suffered his leg injury and will host the New Orleans Pelicans, who have lost five of their last seven games, on Friday night.