Warriors' Steph Curry Reportedly Intends to Return From Leg Injury vs. Lakers

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry plans to make his return from a lower left leg injury Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

Curry, 34, has been out for nearly a month since his injury on Feb. 4 in a home game against the Dallas Mavericks. He suffered a lower leg contusion along with partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane.

The Warriors have gone 5-4 since Curry went down and are currently on a three-game winning streak. Adding their two-time MVP will only help as they look to continue to climb the standings in a loaded Western Conference.

At the time of his injury, Curry was in the midst of yet another All-Star and All-NBA season. He is averaging 29.4 points, 6.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds to go along with 49.5 percent shooting from the field and 42.7 percent from three-point range.

It has been an up-and-down season for the Warriors as the reigning champions currently sit in the fifth seed at 32-30—dangerously close to the play-in spots—after a slow start to the year. Entering Thursday, Curry had missed 24 games.