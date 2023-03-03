Raptors Apologize for Women's History Month Video from Deleted Tweet

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

After facing backlash, the Toronto Raptors have apologized for their Women's History Month video posted in a now-deleted tweet.

"We're an organization that prides itself on doing the right thing when it comes to inclusion and representation, and we made a mistake [Tuesday]," the team said in a statement, per the Toronto Sun. "Our sincerest apologies to our players, our staff and our fans – we'll work to do better today and every day after."

In a poorly executed attempt to celebrate the beginning of Women's History Month, the Raptors posted a 13-second video in which a few players were asked why they believe "girls run the world." The responses included: "All women are great because they are all queens," "Girls run the world because they birth everybody" and "because they are the only ones that can procreate."

Per the Toronto Sun, the Raptors plan to "host Women's Empowerment Night on March 14 at Scotiabank Arena as part of their series of Culture Nights hoping to elevate women and not only celebrate them but empower them to participate in sport both on and off the court."

Toronto sits in last place in the Atlantic Division with a 31-32 record. The team has had some success in recent weeks, winning eight of their last 10 games. The Raptors will be visiting the Washington Wizards (29-32) on Thursday night.