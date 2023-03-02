NBA Rumors: Bucks Front-Runners to Sign Goran Dragić After PG Waived by Bulls

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks "have emerged as front-runners" to sign former Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragić, who will meet with the franchise Friday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

An agreement between Dragić and the Bucks could be reached as soon as Friday, Wojnarowski added.

Dragić signed a one-year deal with the Bulls in August, joining Andre Drummond as the only free-agent signings for the franchise over the summer.

The 36-year-old appeared in 51 games off the bench for Chicago this season, averaging 6.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 42.5 percent from the floor and 35.2 percent from deep.

However, Dragić hasn't played since a Feb. 13 loss to the Orlando Magic due to a knee injury. His minutes in Chicago had also been dwindling (15.4 points per game), and he was forced to take on a lesser role following the signing of Patrick Beverley.

Dragić joining the Bucks would give the team far more depth behind Jrue Holiday and Jevon Carter at the point. He'd also make Milwaukee an even stronger contender in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks have won their last 16 games and have overtaken the Boston Celtics for the best record in the league at 45-17. However, as the season progresses, they'll need that extra depth for a deep push in the playoffs.

At this point in his career, Dragić is searching for an NBA title, and the Bucks would certainly allow him the opportunity to accomplish that goal more than the Bulls, who sit 11th in the East with a 29-34 record.

Prior to playing for the Bulls, Dragić suited up for the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors over his career.

Some of his best seasons came with the Heat from 2015 to 2021 when he averaged 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the floor and 36.5 percent from deep.