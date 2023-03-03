Video: Georgia DE Nolan Smith Runs 4.39 40-Yard Dash at 2023 NFL Combine

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After just one day, Nolan Smith is the early front-runner for the most impressive athlete at this year's NFL combine in Indianapolis. The former University of Georgia outside linebacker ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash Thursday.

It was the first time that scouts have seen Smith on a field since October—when he tore his pectoral muscle in a game against the Florida Gators—and he made quite the impression on those in attendance, setting a blazing pace at 6'2", 238 pounds. His 40 time was the best of the day.

Smith, 22, also had impressive numbers in the vertical jump (41.5 inches) and broad jump (10'8"). His vertical was the best among those in his position group, while his broad jump ranked fourth.

NFL Network draft analyst Chad Reuter has projected Smith as an early second-round pick. He has the Rams taking the two-time national champion with the fifth pick of the round (36th overall).

Over his four seasons with the Bulldogs, Smith racked up 110 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception. He had 18 tackles and three sacks in an injury-shortened senior season.