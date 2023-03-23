Joel Embiid's Calf Injury Downplayed by Doc Rivers; Could Play for 76ers vs. Warriors

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid could suit up for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors after he missed the second half of Wednesday night's win over the Chicago Bulls with calf tightness.

"I think he'll be ready for the next game; it's just precaution," head coach Doc Rivers told reporters after the game. "We had a lead, felt like we could hold it. And whenever you hear calf, you just say, 'That's it.'"

Embiid scored 12 points in 16 minutes before exiting.

The MVP candidate has been the focal point of the Sixers on both ends of the floor this season. He's currently first in the NBA in scoring at 33.2 points per game, adding 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists a night, and he earned his fifth straight All-Star nod.

Injuries, however, have been an issue for Embiid throughout his career. He's never played more than 68 games in a season and has missed at least 30 games five different times.

While the relative frailty of his body has been an issue, Embiid remains one of the best centers in basketball when he's on the floor, and the Sixers can ill afford to be without him for a long stretch with the playoffs just a few weeks away.