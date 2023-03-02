Darius Slay: JuJu Smith-Schuster Needs to Just Worry About His 'Little TikTok Dances'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The beef between Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster continues to heat up after Super Bowl LVII.

Following a skit posted by Smith-Schuster that mocked Eagles including A.J. Brown, James Bradberry and Jalen Hurts, Slay, on his Big Play Slay podcast, said the only things Smith-Schuster should be worrying about are his "little TikTok dances":

"Come on, JuJu. Y'all trolling, and it rubbed me the wrong way. ... That ain't called for. Y'all be taking it to a whole new level right now. Y'all new generation, a little weird. What JuJu need to be doing is really just be worrying about his little TikTok dances and keep it going and stop trying to play like that, man. You better play like that on TikTok. That's what we got apps for. Dancing apps that y'all be on, man. Stop playing with my dog."

The beef between Smith-Schuster and the Eagles began after the veteran wideout posted a virtual Valentine's Day card mocking Bradberry for his holding call during Super Bowl LVII, which essentially helped the Chiefs secure the victory.

The Chiefs won 38-35. While Travis Kelce led Kansas City with six catches for 81 yards and one touchdown, Smith-Schuster had seven catches for 53 yards.

The Chiefs and Eagles will meet again during the 2023 season, so we'll see who gets the last laugh in this seemingly never-ending social media battle between Smith-Schuster and some of the Philly veterans.