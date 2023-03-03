Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis Falls Short of Pete Maravich's NCAA Scoring Record

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The NBA got a new scoring king this season when LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Division I men's college basketball just missed one.

Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis started Thursday's Horizon League tournament quarterfinal against Youngstown State just 26 points away from breaking Pete Maravich's all-time scoring mark (3,667 points) in Division I men's college basketball history.

Yet he fell just short with 22 points in the 71-66 loss to the Penguins.

Davis entered play averaging 28.4 points per game this season and scored more than 40 points in a game four different times in 2022-23. This is also his fifth season with the Titans, and he has never averaged fewer than 23.9 points per game for an entire campaign.

He was granted an additional year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which he used to nearly secure his spot in college basketball history.

The five years stands in stark contrast to Maravich, who played only three seasons at LSU from 1968 to 1970 before his Hall of Fame NBA career. He averaged an astounding 44.2 points per game during his collegiate career that saw him take home the Naismith Award and earn consensus All-American three times.

As for Davis, he created the chance to break the record Thursday by scoring 38 points in Tuesday's win over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons in the first round of the Horizon League tournament.

"I'm more focused on winning than the record," Davis previously said, per Jeff Eisenberg of Yahoo Sports. "If I focus on winning, the record will come with it."

Unfortunately for him and his teammates, he fell just short of the record and a win.