    Lakers' Anthony Davis Out vs. Rockets; Hasn't Suffered Setback With Foot Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 15, 2023

    Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis will sit out Wednesday against the Houston Rockets, but there isn't cause for concern.

    According to head coach Darvin Ham, the Lakers made an organizational decision to rest Davis on the second night of the team's back-to-back following Tuesday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

    Dave McMenamin @mcten

    Anthony Davis will not play tomorrow in Houston, according to Darvin Ham. There was an organizational decision to keep him out of back-to-backs, even though Ham stressed that Davis remains pain free playing on the foot that kept him out of 20 games earlier this season.

    When healthy, the 30-year-old Davis is one of the more dynamic two-way bigs in basketball. This season he's averaged 26.1 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.0 steals a night while shooting 56.1 percent from the field.

    But the issue has been consistently staying on the court. The eight-time All-Star and four-time first-team All-NBA selection hasn't played 70 games in a season since appearing in 75 during the 2017-18 campaign. He's only played more than 68 games in a season twice in his 11-year career.

    With LeBron James nursing a foot injury of his own and currently without a timetable for return, the Lakers will need to hope Davis can stay healthy down the stretch as the team eyes a postseason berth.

