2023 NFL Scouting Combine Takeaways: Nolan Smith, Calijah Kancey Clock Impressive 40s

The 2023 draft class is headlined by defensive linemen like Alabama's Will Anderson Jr., Georgia's Jalen Carter and Clemson's Myles Murphy, the top three prospects on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's draft board.



One early takeaway from the combine is that this year's draft class is also deep along the defensive line.

Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey, for example, is the 72nd-ranked prospect on the B/R board. However, he could be a rising prospect, especially after running a 4.67-second 40-yard dash on Thursday.



Kancey is viewed as an undersized defensive line prospect, though at 6'0" and 280 pounds, he is by no means small. He believes that his quickness and technique will allow him to thrive in the pros.

"It's my speed and my quickness. Playing with good leverage, getting underneath the thigh pads of bigger offensive linemen, that's my advantage I have against bigger offensive linemen," Kancey said, per Christopher Carter of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Size certainly wasn't an issue in college, as Kancey finished his 2022 campaign with 31 tackles and 7.5 sacks.



Kancey's performance in the 40-yard dash should leave no questions about his speed. For reference, he ran faster than Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who is likely a first-ballot Hall of Famer. It was the fastest 40 time recorded by a defensive tackle at the combine since 2000.



The question surrounding Kancey heading into the draft will be about his health, as he was hampered by a shoulder injury near the end of the season. However, he appears to be recovering well, according to Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski, who is on-site at the combine:

"A shoulder injury prevented the 2022 ACC Defensive Player of the Year, Calijah Kancey, from playing in Pittsburgh's final regular season contest and bowl game. But Kancey revealed doctors officially cleared him three weeks ago."



Per Sobleski, Kancey chose not to participate in positional drills because of the shoulder injury. Teams will likely be interested in seeing Kancey at Pittsburgh's pro day on March 29.

If Kancey fares well at his pro day, he should cement his status as a prospect picked within the first three rounds.

