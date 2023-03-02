Jonathan Quick Traded to Golden Knights from Blue Jackets After Kings Deal

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

One day after being traded by the Los Angeles Kings, Jonathan Quick is on the move again.

The Vegas Golden Knights announced they have acquired Quick from the Columbus Blue Jackets for Michael Hutchinson and a seventh-round draft pick in 2025.

The Kings announced Wednesday they acquired Vladislav Gavrikov and Joonas Korpisalo from Columbus for Quick, a conditional 2023 first-round draft pick and a 2024 third-round pick.

Los Angeles' decision to trade Quick, who spent his entire 16-year career with the franchise, was met with some skepticism. The Athletic's Eric Stephens called the deal one of the "iciest" in franchise history.

Seravalli noted Quick wasn't too thrilled to be traded by the only franchise he's ever known.

Quick was the face of Kings hockey for nearly two decades. He was the starting goalie for their two Stanley Cup-title teams in 2012 and 2014, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy for the 2012 playoff run.

Amid his struggles early this season, Quick lost playing time to Pheonix Copley. The combination of his age (37) and impending free agency likely made it easier for the Kings to move on from a franchise stalwart.

It never made sense for the Blue Jackets to keep Quick if they could find a trade partner before Friday's 3 p.m. ET. Their 46 points are the fewest in the NHL, and they are looking toward the future.

The Golden Knights needed goalie depth with Logan Thompson and Laurent Brossoit on injured reserve with lower body injuries.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Wednesday that Thompson, an All-Star this season, is "nowhere near being on the ice."

Quick hasn't been the same player he was at his peak. He has a 3.50 goals-against average and .876 save percentage in 31 appearances for the Kings.

This is a chance for Quick to get some revenge against his former team. The Golden Knights are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and have a two-point lead over the Kings for the top spot in the Pacific Division.

The UMass product had a 2.72 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in the previous three years. If he can play anywhere close to that level down the stretch, Vegas will be set up well for a deep playoff run.