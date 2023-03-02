Ricky Starks Talks Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution, The Rock Comparisons in B/R AMA

Irvin Rivera/Getty Images for IMDb

Prior to his huge singles match against former AEW world champion Chris Jericho at AEW's Revolution pay-per-view on Sunday, Ricky Starks joined Bleacher Report for an AMA session.

The former FTW champion is one of the fastest-rising stars in pro wrestling, and he touched on several unique topics as part of his AMA.

Starks discussed his upcoming match against Jericho, being compared to The Rock, his pro wrestling Mt. Rushmore and inspirations, some of his favorite moments and memories in wrestling, and much more.

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

@Ghostieo How are you feeling about going against Jericho again?

I feel just as confident as the first time when I went against Chris, only the difference though is that when I beat Chris a second time in my mind I'm that much closer to becoming the AEW World Champion. I can skip the line. I'm confident, I'm excited and overall I'm just ready.

@Just_in_time What's next in the cards after you win at AEW Revolution?

That's the million dollar question: what is next? The thing about making goals for me is I have to be able to switch on a dime. Things don't always happen the way you want them to so you have to be ready to maneuver as you can. This time I'm going to change my mindset a little bit different and have an overall goal of the AEW championship, that's first and foremost, but the path leading up there: almost like those Final Fantasy or the first Zelda games – I'm walking toward the AEW championship but I know I'm going to have these duels with people along the way.

@DantheMan82 Is there anyone from the past you would have loved to face?

Undertaker.

@Trevor10 What's your biggest goal for your career?

My biggest goal in my career is doing enough to where the younger version of Ricky would be so proud. To leave behind a legacy just to have that for myself, to be so proud and be happy with it. To not have to have second thoughts when I want to move on from wrestling which will be acting and entertainment and that sort. I want to make sure if I have to move out of this house, I want to make sure it's in a better place than I started.

@ThatGuy069 Who was your inspiration growing up?

The people of New Orleans themselves. They're big inspo for pretty much everything I do – the way I talk, my attitude, because that's what you'll find in New Orleans. It sounds cocky but I find the inspiration within myself too.

@SMXC Do you do anything special to prepare for events?

I'll listen to some music beforehand. It kind of varies. The other day I was listening to Simply Red and the next day I'll be listening to this rapper named Yeat or Uzi Vert. I really like Young Nudy too. I have a routine where I'll usually stretch for about 30 minutes just to get zoned in and from there, otherwise I'm good. I'll normally just BS around with people backstage before I go out there.

@Claymorecountry How did you come up with your finisher and its name?

My finisher used to be the Angel's Wings which was Christopher Daniel's finisher so I really couldn't do it. Q.T. Marshall also came up with that idea of altering the move itself and switching it up on my shoulders. It really depends on the situation but there are different versions of it too. The name itself is derived not from a South Park episode but it's actually from a hotel in New Orleans called the Rochambeau. The name is spelled in typical Louisiana fashion with the 'eaux' but I'm also open to people spelling it 'Roshambo' as well. I actually say it out loud before I do the move too.

@Flygodkee_757 What's your favorite AEW moment?

There's two: the first was when I had my match with Cody. The second one was when I came out for my match in New Orleans and that ovation that I got at the time shook me to the core. Those moments by far are the ones I cherish.

@Trevercelli What is your funniest career moment as a wrestler?

I could say being put through a table and getting tuna smacked in my ear by Ryback many moons ago. The funniest moment as a whole is hard to say. There is not a lot of times you'll find egg on my face.

@AmericanNitemare Will we ever see The Stroke Daddy again?

Absolutely. Will I get in trouble for it? Probably. But, you know, just ask for forgiveness later. Not a lot of people know about it since it's from The Indies but the nickname is great. I may get an updated jersey coming up for a special event.

@a20gtx Do the constant comparisons to The Rock flatter you or put more pressure on you? Have you ever thought about a transition to Hollywood in the future like he did?

I definitely would. I don't think just because you're transitioning to Hollywood doesn't mean you're trying to be like someone. The comparisons are quite flattering. I excuse the ignorance of people who insult me when comparing me to The Rock. What I don't like is when I do something creative for my own inspo and someone just says I'm trying to steal it or be like another person. I really don't care anymore but it is a cool comparison because it's the highest compliment you can get. At this point, I'm cool with it and I look good.

@Sulien92 Assuming they're both in their prime, who wins: MJF or John Cena?

John Cena. MJF can't hold a candle to literally anyone. I don't mean that in a compliment, I mean that in an insult. MJF is a such a bottom-barrel wrestler. Viscera is better than MJF and I thought Viscera was so talented.

@SammySweg69 What was your favorite experience being apart of FTW?

We dragged Darby in a body bag straight through the parking lot. That was during the pandemic when not a lot of people remember went on. That was the funniest thing we did as a group because of how awesome it was. We also put Darby though a stage light too at another event. That was another good time.

@DanThMan82 Who's on your Mount Rushmore of wrestling?

The Rock, Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Shinjiro Otani