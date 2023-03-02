Buccaneers Rumors: Cameron Brate Expected to Be Released After 9 Seasons

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to release veteran tight end Cameron Brate, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Brate has a 2023 cap hit worth almost $5 million. If his release is made official before June 1, the Buccaneers will save $2 million in 2023, per Spotrac, and take on roughly $3 million in dead cap.

If Brate is designated as a post-June 1 release, Tampa Bay will save $4 million in 2023 while incurring $985,000 in 2023 dead cap and $1.97 million in 2024 dead cap.

Brate has spent his entire nine-year career with the Buccaneers and was part of the team's 2020 Super Bowl-winning squad.

The 31-year-old caught 20 passes for 174 yards in 11 games last season. He served as a depth option behind rookie Cade Otton alongside Ko Kieft and Kyle Rudolph.

In 126 games with the Bucs, Brate caught 273 passes for 2,857 yards and 33 touchdowns. His best season came in 2016 when he caught 57 passes for 660 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games.

Given Brate's dwindling role, his release was a no-brainer.

However, with Otton and Kieft the only tight ends on the roster, Tampa Bay may address the position via the draft or free agency. Dalton Kincaid, Michael Mayer and Luke Musgrave are some of the top prospects in the 2023 draft.

If the Bucs wanted to sign a free-agent tight end, solid options include Mike Gesicki and Dalton Schultz. However, they'd surely cost more than Brate's $5 million.

The Buccaneers are in a pivotal offseason following the retirement of quarterback Tom Brady. While the team needs to bolster tight end depth, addressing the hole left by Brady at quarterback is the top priority.