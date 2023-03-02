Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Joins Ownership Group of Arena Football's Albany Empire

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has joined the National Arena League's Albany Empire as a part owner, majority owner Mike Kwarta confirmed Thursday, per Elizabeth McKernan of CBS 6 News Albany.

The venture is particularly special to Brown as his father, Eddie, is one of the best players in Arena Football League history and previously played for the Empire when they were known as the Firebirds from 1994 to 2003.

Eddie Brown is taking over as the team's vice president of football operations.

"Imagining buying your father's team you saw him be the greatest AFL player all-time over Kurt Warner, so for me to bring the community back give opportunities, help others live their dreams, and to be a part of greatness of something bigger than me, I'm excited," Brown said in a statement to MLFootball.

The Empire are back-to-back champions in the NAL.

Antonio Brown spent 12 seasons in the NFL playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He earned seven Pro Bowl selections and four All-Pro nods and was a member of Tampa Bay's 2020 title-winning squad.

The 34-year-old racked up 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns in 146 career games.