Lewis Hamilton Says 'There Is No Hold Up' with New Mercedes F1 Contract

Mario Renzi - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton downplayed any uncertainty surrounding his future with Mercedes beyond the 2023 Formula One season.

Hamilton said the discourse is "ultimately people creating rumors without facts," per The Athletic's Luke Smith.

"So there is no hold up with our contract," he said. "I've always been very, very relaxed. I don't feel like I've got to get it done right this second. I'm in a very fortunate position. It'll get done when we're ready."

The seven-time world champion signed a new two-year contract with Mercedes in 2021, which carries him through the 2023 campaign. His performance since then has led many to question whether he might seek greener pastures elsewhere.

Hamilton first joined the Mercedes team in 2013 and in 2014 started a run of six titles in seven years. He nearly made it seven in eight in 2021, but lost out to Max Verstappen in the final race of the season.

The 38-year-old proceeded to endure his worst-ever Formula One season in 2022 as he finished sixth, failing to win a race in a season for the first time in his career.

As the proverb goes, a bad workman always blames his tools. In Hamilton's case, though, his team did him few favors by delivering a car that simply wasn't good enough after F1 instituted new technical regulations.

When it comes to Hamilton's contract, the situation will probably resolve itself if he goes out and wins a record-setting eighth title or at the very least returns to contender status. Should Mercedes once again struggle to provide him with what he needs to excel on the track, he might have no choice but to seriously consider all of his options.