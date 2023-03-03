UFC 285: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane Head-to-Toe Breakdown

0 of 5

Jon Jones (26-1, 1 NC) will finally make his debut in the heavyweight division this Saturday in Las Vegas, as he takes on former interim champion Ciryl Gane (11-1) in the UFC 285 main event with the division's vacant title on the line.

Fans have been daring Jones to make this move since the height of his incredible reign as the UFC light heavyweight champion. Now that it's just days away, many people are uncertain how it will go.

While Jones has cemented himself as one of the greatest fighters of all time with world-class wrestling, merciless submissions and razor-sharp striking, he is smaller than Gane, who is considered the sport's top heavyweight striker. This will be Jones' first fight since a contentious decision victory over Dominick Reyes in February 2020, while Gane has been fairly active against the top heavyweights in the sport. Jones is also 35, with some pretty grueling fights on his resume.

This colossal clash in Vegas could seemingly end any number of ways. Given that it will feature two heavyweights in the Octagon, it could also end very suddenly.

