Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Started Injury Rehab; 'Too Early to Tell' on Return

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has reportedly started rehabbing the tendon injury in his foot, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

While the team already said James will be re-evaluated in three weeks, Charania noted "it is still too early to tell when exactly he'll return."

Injuries have been a big problem for James this season. During the Lakers' comeback win over the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 26, the four-time NBA MVP injured his right foot in the third quarter. He remained in the game and finished with 26 points in 37 minutes.

James missed five consecutive games from Nov. 11-22 because of an adductor strain.

After breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record on Feb. 7, James sat out the next three games with a left foot injury.

This marks the third consecutive season and fourth time in five seasons with the Lakers that James has missed at least 13 games. He only had one season in his first 15 years in the NBA that he sat out at least 13 games.

James' absence makes the Lakers' hopes of climbing into the Western Conference play-in mix even more difficult. They have played better since remaking their roster at the trade deadline with a 5-2 record in their last seven games.

But the Lakers' 2-10 record to start the season has proved to be a difficult hole to climb out of. They are currently 11th in the Western Conference standings with a 31-34 record.