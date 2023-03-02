X

    A.J. Brown After JuJu Smith-Schuster's TikTok Mocking Him: Don't Get 'Beat tf Up'

    PHOENIX, AZ - FEBRUARY 06: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media at Footprint Center on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    The Super Bowl LVII rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is setting up to be appointment viewing during the 2023 NFL season.

    Chiefs wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster already drew a response from Eagles star A.J. Brown when he joked about James Bradberry's holding penalty in the Super Bowl, and Brown sent more messages to Smith-Schuster after he featured in a TikTok mocking Brown and other Eagles players.

    In a pair of since-deleted posts, Brown issued multiple threats to his fellow receiver.

    "Don't let that ring get you beat tf up," the two-time Pro Bowler said in one of the messages:

    AJ Brown wants smoke with JuJu Smith after he was mocking him, Jalen Hurts, James Bradberry and the entire eagles team in general with this skit 😭 <a href="https://t.co/9RUDSkamnu">pic.twitter.com/9RUDSkamnu</a>

    Smith-Schuster is set to be a free agent after having signed a one-year deal with Kansas City and could be on a different team by the time the Chiefs host the Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium.

