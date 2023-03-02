A.J. Brown After JuJu Smith-Schuster's TikTok Mocking Him: Don't Get 'Beat tf Up'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Super Bowl LVII rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is setting up to be appointment viewing during the 2023 NFL season.

Chiefs wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster already drew a response from Eagles star A.J. Brown when he joked about James Bradberry's holding penalty in the Super Bowl, and Brown sent more messages to Smith-Schuster after he featured in a TikTok mocking Brown and other Eagles players.

In a pair of since-deleted posts, Brown issued multiple threats to his fellow receiver.

"Don't let that ring get you beat tf up," the two-time Pro Bowler said in one of the messages:

Smith-Schuster is set to be a free agent after having signed a one-year deal with Kansas City and could be on a different team by the time the Chiefs host the Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium.