David Pastrnak, Bruins Agree to 8-Year Contract Extension Worth $11.25M per Season

The Boston Bruins signed forward David Pastrnak to an eight-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $11.25 million.

Boston made the announcement Thursday, locking up the best Bruin of this generation through the 2030-31 season.

Pastrnak was originally slated to be a free agent at the end of this season.

The Czech Republic native has spent his entire nine-year NHL career in Boston, making his debut just months after being taken with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2014 draft. He was an instant-impact player from his debut and ascended to a starring role by his third NHL season.

A three-time All-Star, the right wing has accumulated 584 points across 570 appearances in Boston. He led the NHL in goals during the 2019-20 season with a career high of 48 and is on pace to eclipse that total this season.

The 26-year-old sits second in the NHL with 42 goals while adding 38 assists, and his 80 total points are tied for fourth. He's been the leader of a dominant Bruins team, which sits at 47-8-5 heading into Thursday and is the overwhelming Stanley Cup favorite.

The Bruins have a 13-point lead over the Carolina Hurricanes for home-ice advantage in the Eastern Conference.