Tyler Bertuzzi Traded to Bruins from Red Wings for Draft Picks Ahead of NHL Deadline

The Detroit Red Wings are trading Tyler Bertuzzi to the Boston Bruins in exchange for multiple NHL draft picks.

Boston confirmed the deal ahead of Friday's trade deadline:

TSN's Darren Dreger first reported the agreement.

Thanks to injuries, Bertuzzi's production has fallen off after he enjoyed a career year in 2021-22. Through 29 appearances, he has four goals and 10 assists.

The Red Wings' return in the trade speaks to the 28-year-old's overall value, though. Now that he's healthy and on a much better team, he's bound to look like the player who had 62 points (30 goals, 32 assists) in 68 games with Detroit last year.

The Bruins have the NHL's best record (47-8-5) and their 99 points are 13 more than the next closest team. They're the betting favorites (+475) at DraftKings Sportsbook to lift the Stanley Cup.

Dreger noted, however, the need for Boston to fortify its forward line ahead of the trade deadline.

Especially without sending a player to the Red Wings in the trade, the Bruins could be set to place Taylor Hall or Nick Foligno on long-term injured reserve. Both players are battling lower-body injuries, and it's uncertain when either will be back on the ice.

A first-round pick, even one that's protected, is a somewhat steep price to pay for a player who's eligible to hit unrestricted free agency in the offseason.

Bertuzzi doesn't project to be one of the top stars available but should get a solid multiyear offer on the open market. If he helps the Bruins win a title, then it won't matter what it cost and whether he re-signs.

But Boston is clearly banking on him to hit the ground running and make an immediate impact.

