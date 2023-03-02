X

    Tyler Bertuzzi Traded to Bruins from Red Wings for Draft Picks Ahead of NHL Deadline

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMarch 2, 2023

    EDMONTON, AB - FEBRUARY 14: Detroit Red Wings Left Wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) in action in the second period of the Edmonton Oilers game versus the Detroit Red Wings on February 14, 2023 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB. (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Detroit Red Wings are trading Tyler Bertuzzi to the Boston Bruins in exchange for multiple NHL draft picks.

    Boston confirmed the deal ahead of Friday's trade deadline:

    Boston Bruins @NHLBruins

    Bertuzzi is a Bruin.<br><br>Details: <a href="https://t.co/VTXGApXVYu">https://t.co/VTXGApXVYu</a> <a href="https://t.co/Dlzn2kx6PT">pic.twitter.com/Dlzn2kx6PT</a>

    TSN's Darren Dreger first reported the agreement.

    Thanks to injuries, Bertuzzi's production has fallen off after he enjoyed a career year in 2021-22. Through 29 appearances, he has four goals and 10 assists.

    The Red Wings' return in the trade speaks to the 28-year-old's overall value, though. Now that he's healthy and on a much better team, he's bound to look like the player who had 62 points (30 goals, 32 assists) in 68 games with Detroit last year.

    dom 🕰️ @domluszczyszyn

    The Bruins get even better with Tyler Bertuzzi, a top six forward who is in a bit of a scoring rut this year. <a href="https://t.co/oTtwYtBT6m">pic.twitter.com/oTtwYtBT6m</a>

    The Bruins have the NHL's best record (47-8-5) and their 99 points are 13 more than the next closest team. They're the betting favorites (+475) at DraftKings Sportsbook to lift the Stanley Cup.

    Dreger noted, however, the need for Boston to fortify its forward line ahead of the trade deadline.

    Darren Dreger @DarrenDreger

    Injuries factored into this. Taylor Hall is seeking a second opinion for his lower body issue. The follow up assessment will determine how long he's out of the Bruins lineup. <a href="https://t.co/NaM6QliIxi">https://t.co/NaM6QliIxi</a>

    Especially without sending a player to the Red Wings in the trade, the Bruins could be set to place Taylor Hall or Nick Foligno on long-term injured reserve. Both players are battling lower-body injuries, and it's uncertain when either will be back on the ice.

    A first-round pick, even one that's protected, is a somewhat steep price to pay for a player who's eligible to hit unrestricted free agency in the offseason.

    Bertuzzi doesn't project to be one of the top stars available but should get a solid multiyear offer on the open market. If he helps the Bruins win a title, then it won't matter what it cost and whether he re-signs.

    But Boston is clearly banking on him to hit the ground running and make an immediate impact.

