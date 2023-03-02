NHL Rumors: Tyler Bertuzzi Traded to Bruins from Red Wings for Draft Picks

Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Detroit Red Wings are trading Tyler Bertuzzi to the Boston Bruins, according to TSN's Darren Dreger.

Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff reported the Red Wings will receive a 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 fourth-rounder.

Thanks to injuries, Bertuzzi's production has fallen off after he enjoyed a career year in 2021-22. Through 29 appearances, he has four goals and 10 assists.

