F1 Grand Prix 2023 Season Schedule, Start Times, Locations and More

Ayman Yaqoob/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The 2023 Formula One season is expected to belong to Red Bull and Max Verstappen.

Verstappen is the two-time reigning champion in the Drivers Championship, but 2023 marks the first time he is the clear favorite to land the title.

The Dutchman won his first title in 2021 in the last lap of the last race of the season over Lewis Hamilton. He entered 2022 with threats primarily from Ferrari and did not gain control until the middle of the season.

Ferrari and Mercedes will need to use all of their technical expertise to challenge the Austrian team, and their drivers must be almost perfect across 23 races to even compete with Verstappen.

Verstappen won 15 races in 2022, and he has the potential to be that dominant again in 2023 with a strong Red Bull car underneath him.

Formula 1 Season Schedule

March 5: Bahrain Grand Prix

March 19: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

April 2: Australian Grand Prix

April 30: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

May 7: Miami Grand Prix

May 21: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

May 28: Monaco Grand Prix

June 4: Spanish Grand Prix

June 18: Canadian Grand Prix

July 2: Austrian Grand Prix

July 9: British Grand Prix

July 23: Hungarian Grand Prix

July 30: Belgian Grand Prix

August 27: Dutch Grand Prix

September 3: Italian Grand Prix

September 17: Singapore Grand Prix

September 24: Japanese Grand Prix

October 8: Qatar Grand Prix

October 22: United States Grand Prix

October 29: Mexico City Grand Prix

November 5: São Paulo Grand Prix

November 18: Las Vegas Grand Prix

November 26: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The 2023 Formula One schedule features three races in the United States.

The series added a race in Miami last year, which remains on the calendar this year. The usual F1 stop in Austin, Texas at the Circuit of the Americas is scheduled for October 22.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is the new addition to the slate. The street circuit race will take place on the Las Vegas strip under the lights. The race is scheduled to take place on a Saturday night, which differs from the normal Sunday race day across the rest of the schedule.

By the time F1 reaches Las Vegas, the drivers' championship could be wrapped up by Verstappen.

Verstappen locked up the title with four races to go in 2022. He will compete in the 2023 season having the advantage of being the best and having the best car last season and also having no major regulation changes to deal with.

The Dutchman spoke to Sky Sports before the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix and said the car is better "everywhere" than 2022.

Ferrari and Mercedes will try to mount the biggest challenges to Red Bull. Ferrari is under the direction of a new team principal, with Frederic Vasseur joining from Alfa Romeo, after the Italian team dealt with all sorts of strategy and tire issues in 2022.

Mercedes had a myriad of problems not faced by the team since the Turbo-Hybrid era began in 2014, but it improved its porpoising issues and finished the campaign with six dual top-six finishes in the last 10 races, including a win for George Russel at the São Paulo Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton failed to win a race during a season for the first time in his career in 2022, but the seven-time Drivers World Champion will be as motivated as ever to be victorious again.

Aston Martin may mount a challenge to the top three with two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso now in its lineup.

Aston Martin finished seventh in the constructors' standings in 2022, but Alonso was second to Verstappen in lap time during the first of three days of testing in Bahrain last week, suggesting the team has made big strides over the winter

Alonso is one of many drivers that swapped teams for 2023. Pierre Gasly replaced Alonso at Alpine and veteran racer Niko Hulkenburg entered the Haas team in place of Mick Schumacher.

American Logan Sargeant is one of three rookies on the grid. Sargeant will race for Williams, Nyck de Vries replaced Gasly at AlphaTauri and Oscar Piastri is in McLaren's second seat.

All will be revealed as to who are the drivers and teams to watch out for as the lights go out in the desert on Sunday.