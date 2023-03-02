Jayson Tatum Electrifies NBA Twitter as Celtics Beat Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Did you know that Jayson Tatum is really, really good at basketball?

Of course you did. But just in case you forgot, Tatum reminded everyone with another huge performance Wednesday night, putting up 41 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in the Boston Celtics' 117-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tatum was efficient too, finishing 13-of-21 from the field and 4-of-6 from three.

So it wasn't much of a surprise that NBA Twitter was showering him with love after the impressive performance against a tough opponent:

The win moved the Celtics to 45-18 on the season and back to the top of the Eastern Conference, at least temporarily.

Tatum's big night was needed. Jaylen Brown struggled from the field, scoring 16 points on just 6-of-15 from the field. And on the other side of the court Donovan Mitchell was having his own big performance for the Cavaliers (39-26), putting up 44 points on 17-of-32 shooting from the field to go along with five assists.

It was a clash of titans Wednesday. Tatum just had the more efficient evening and the better overall supporting cast.

His ascension into superstardom continues to impress. Tatum has been good for long enough at this point that it's easy to forget he's only 24 years old and hasn't even hit his prime yet. And that is a thought that has to terrify other players, coaches and general managers around the NBA.

To this point, Tatum has helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals and has them looking like they might be heading back again this year. Because he's really, really good at basketball.

But you knew that already. He keeps proving it.