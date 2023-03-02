X

    Jayson Tatum Electrifies NBA Twitter as Celtics Beat Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 2, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - MARCH 1: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics moves the ball during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 1, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

    Did you know that Jayson Tatum is really, really good at basketball?

    Of course you did. But just in case you forgot, Tatum reminded everyone with another huge performance Wednesday night, putting up 41 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in the Boston Celtics' 117-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

    Boston Celtics @celtics

    three defenders ain't enough 😤 <a href="https://t.co/Hh5WwX7PSC">pic.twitter.com/Hh5WwX7PSC</a>

    NBA @NBA

    30 PTS for Jayson Tatum ‼️<br><br>He's got 14 in the quarter 🔥<br><br>Celtics All-Access | CLE-BOS<br>📺: Live on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/CHPmuud8nQ">pic.twitter.com/CHPmuud8nQ</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Tatum and Spida trade buckets to end the first half 👀<br><br>Tatum: 17 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST<br>Spida: 15 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST<br><br>📺: Live on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/TzY9bMndqR">pic.twitter.com/TzY9bMndqR</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Jayson Tatum throws down the tip dunk 🗣️<br><br>Celtics All-Access | CLE-BOS<br>📺: Live on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/iFKVmcL5ON">pic.twitter.com/iFKVmcL5ON</a>

    Tatum was efficient too, finishing 13-of-21 from the field and 4-of-6 from three.

    So it wasn't much of a surprise that NBA Twitter was showering him with love after the impressive performance against a tough opponent:

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Tatum tonight:<br><br>41 PTS<br>11 REB<br>8 AST<br>13-21 FG<br><br>Passes Luka for the most points this season. <a href="https://t.co/JwtAK3YNJt">pic.twitter.com/JwtAK3YNJt</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Jayson Tatum has his 34th 30-point game of the season. That's the most in a season by a Celtics player since Larry Bird in 1987-88. <a href="https://t.co/vThxsyA2Ye">pic.twitter.com/vThxsyA2Ye</a>

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Jayson Tatum's passing is easily the most improved part of his game since he came into the league. And that's saying a lot, because he's improved pretty much across the board year to year.

    Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

    Jayson Tatum didn't just score 41. Added 21 points off assists. Five of his 8 helpers led to 3s.<br><br>Created 63 of Boston's 113 on 66 offensive possessions.

    Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

    The Cavs watching Tatum cook <a href="https://t.co/nBW8IiFPUJ">pic.twitter.com/nBW8IiFPUJ</a>

    Nick Young @NickSwagyPYoung

    when did the Jason Tatum MVP hype stop …. JT for MVP

    Brian Barrett @itsbrianbarrett

    Heck of a bounce back performance from Tatum<br><br>He did everything!!<br><br>-shot the crap out of the ball<br>-took advantage of mismatches<br>-made some ridiculous passes<br>-got to the free throw line<br>-grabbed a bunch of boards<br><br>41 points<br>14 Free Throw Attempts!!!<br>4-6 3PT<br>11 rebounds<br>8 assists <a href="https://t.co/6k10Um9NLj">pic.twitter.com/6k10Um9NLj</a>

    The win moved the Celtics to 45-18 on the season and back to the top of the Eastern Conference, at least temporarily.

    Tatum's big night was needed. Jaylen Brown struggled from the field, scoring 16 points on just 6-of-15 from the field. And on the other side of the court Donovan Mitchell was having his own big performance for the Cavaliers (39-26), putting up 44 points on 17-of-32 shooting from the field to go along with five assists.

    NBA @NBA

    Donovan Mitchell has 40 PTS 🗣️<br><br>Cavs are looking to make a comeback in Q4.<br><br>📺: Live on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/XcqmIhZdG5">pic.twitter.com/XcqmIhZdG5</a>

    It was a clash of titans Wednesday. Tatum just had the more efficient evening and the better overall supporting cast.

    Jayson Tatum Electrifies NBA Twitter as Celtics Beat Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    His ascension into superstardom continues to impress. Tatum has been good for long enough at this point that it's easy to forget he's only 24 years old and hasn't even hit his prime yet. And that is a thought that has to terrify other players, coaches and general managers around the NBA.

    To this point, Tatum has helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals and has them looking like they might be heading back again this year. Because he's really, really good at basketball.

    But you knew that already. He keeps proving it.