    Kevin Durant Wows Twitter in Debut as Devin Booker, Suns Beat Hornets

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMarch 2, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 01: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts in the first quarter during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on March 01, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
    Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

    The Phoenix Suns officially christened the Kevin Durant era with a victory, picking up a 105-91 win over the Charlotte Hornets in his on-court debut with the team.

    Despite being out for more than a month due to an MCL sprain, the 13-time All-Star hardly missed a beat. He shot 10-of-15 for 23 points to go along with six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 27 minutes.

    Phoenix Suns @Suns

    KEVIN DURANT'S FIRST BUCKET AS A PHOENIX SUN. <a href="https://t.co/YtD1xWgFO3">pic.twitter.com/YtD1xWgFO3</a>

    One of Durant's greatest strengths is that he's an elite scorer who fits in pretty much any offense. He can shoot efficiently from all three levels, work off the ball to complement other stars, and take a game over by himself if need be.

    On Wednesday night, KD didn't force anything or disrupt the flow of what Phoenix has established offensively to this point.

    Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

    I liked Durant forcing that to Ayton after the pindown. Wanted to let him know he will get the ball off those.

    Blake Allen Murphy @blakemurphy7

    Honestly, one of the best things about Kevin Durant and Chris Paul on the suns together is that people are still able to see now on national stages that it's still Devin Booker's team

    Nic Negrepontis @NicNegrepontis

    Chris Paul/Kevin Durant pick and roll that ends in an open Devin Booker 3.<br><br>Fark.

    Derek Montilla @Cap_Kaveman

    60 points for KD and Book combined. <a href="https://t.co/1xJndeJJxe">pic.twitter.com/1xJndeJJxe</a>

    In general, it was about as good as the Suns could've hoped to see in Durant's first game. He showcased a little of everything in terms of what he can do individually and how he can supplement Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.

    Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

    KD really on the Suns😂

    Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

    Devin Booker is gonna get easier coverage across the board because of KD...and he'll still make ridiculously tough shots

    DANA @iam_DanaScott

    I know it's against the Hornets, but the Suns look so fluid now with KD.

    Matt Winer @MattWinerTV

    It appears Kevin Durant in a Suns uniform after 7+ weeks away is still very much Kevin Durant.

    Bill Reiter @sportsreiter

    The obvious here, but the obvious doesn't always come to play with super teams: Kevin Durant looks real sharp in limited minutes, and Phoenix is going to be a beast of a team

    Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

    Kevin Durant: The ultimate security blanket

    David Brandt @davidbrandtAP

    In their first game together, Durant, Booker and Ayton are a combined 31 of 51 (62%) shooting for 76 points. CP3 had 11 assists.<br><br>The Suns are gonna be a problem.

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    In his return from injury, Kevin Durant looked a whole lot like KEVIN DURANT.

    The Suns have the Chicago Bulls on Friday night in their next game.

    Based on his usage Wednesday, Phoenix is managing Durant's workload a bit as he shakes off any lingering effects from the MCL injury. Having a day off should allow him to suit up against Chicago, though, and fans will certainly be eager to see more.