Kevin Durant Wows Twitter in Debut as Devin Booker, Suns Beat Hornets

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns officially christened the Kevin Durant era with a victory, picking up a 105-91 win over the Charlotte Hornets in his on-court debut with the team.

Despite being out for more than a month due to an MCL sprain, the 13-time All-Star hardly missed a beat. He shot 10-of-15 for 23 points to go along with six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 27 minutes.

One of Durant's greatest strengths is that he's an elite scorer who fits in pretty much any offense. He can shoot efficiently from all three levels, work off the ball to complement other stars, and take a game over by himself if need be.

On Wednesday night, KD didn't force anything or disrupt the flow of what Phoenix has established offensively to this point.

In general, it was about as good as the Suns could've hoped to see in Durant's first game. He showcased a little of everything in terms of what he can do individually and how he can supplement Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.

The Suns have the Chicago Bulls on Friday night in their next game.

Based on his usage Wednesday, Phoenix is managing Durant's workload a bit as he shakes off any lingering effects from the MCL injury. Having a day off should allow him to suit up against Chicago, though, and fans will certainly be eager to see more.