    Celtics' Marcus Smart Responds to Bam Adebayo DPOY Claim: We 'Both Know That's a Lie'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMarch 2, 2023

    Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart doesn't think the voters got it wrong when he won the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year last season.

    Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks he "100 percent" should've been the DPOY in each of the past two years. He argued he's a more versatile defender than Smart and has performed better than three-time winner Rudy Gobert in the playoffs:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Bam thinks he "100%" should have won back-to-back DPOY<br><br>'I guard 1 through 5' 👀<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/TaylorRooks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TaylorRooks</a>) <a href="https://t.co/8Mob3cQjcs">pic.twitter.com/8Mob3cQjcs</a>

    Smart responded to the comments Wednesday on ESPN's NBA Today and said both he and Adebayo know that assertion was "a lie":

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    "Me and Bam both know that's a lie."<br><br>Marcus Smart had some HEAT for Bam Adebayo about last year's DPOY 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/malika_andrews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@malika_andrews</a>) <a href="https://t.co/Qwyv3U0CUz">pic.twitter.com/Qwyv3U0CUz</a>

    Adebayo was fourth in the DPOY voting in 2020-21 and 2021-22, and he might have to continue waiting to receive the accolade he believes he has earned. The two-time All-Star is +850 to be named Defensive Player of the Year at FanDuel, the third-best odds in the field.

    If the current Eastern Conference standings hold, the Celtics and Heat would meet in the first round of the playoffs. Maybe Adebayo will at least be able to refute Smart's argument directly on the court.

