Jakob Chychrun Traded to Senators Ahead of NHL Deadline; Coyotes Get 3 Draft Picks

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Ottawa Senators announced on Wednesday that they acquired defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes for a conditional first-round pick in 2023, a conditional second-rounder in 2024 (originally from the Washington Capitals) and a 2026 second-round selection.

The 2023 first-rounder is top-five protected, which would become an unprotected 2024 first-round selection if it doesn't convey. The second-round selection in 2024 will become a top-10 protected first-rounder in 2024 if the Senators reach the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals. If it becomes a 2024 first-rounder and doesn't convey, it would become a 2025 unprotected first-round pick.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.