Jake Paul Says Tommy Fury Fight Sold Over 500K Pay Per View Buys

Francois Nel/Getty Images

After suffering his first career loss on Sunday against Tommy Fury, Jake Paul has found solace how successful the event turned out to be.

Paul revealed on his podcast that the fight against Fury generated over 500,000 pay-per-view buys:

"I guess the silver lining is that the pay-per-views are off the charts," Paul said (h/t MMA Fighting's Damon Martin). "Probably going to be the biggest fight of the year. It's going to be hard to contend with. Maybe [Ryan] Garcia and [Gervonta] Davis. It's probably coming at over half a million buys. Still totaling everything. So the business is great."

Fury earned a split-decision victory over Paul in their eight-round fight. Paul has a rematch clause in the contract agreement, and he appears to be leaning toward exercising it.

"Obviously, there's still so many names out there for me to fight," Paul said. "I want to do the rematch with Tommy but I think all of those fights are still there and still massive. I think the rematch [is next]. I've got to go get that back. Run it back."