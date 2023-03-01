Jamaal Williams, Lions Have 'Mutual Interest' in New Contract, GM Brad Holmes Says

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Free-agent running back Jamaal Williams enjoyed a strong 2022 season with the Detroit Lions in which he led the NFL in rushing touchdowns, and the team is hoping to see him stay put this offseason.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes told reporters Wednesday "there's a mutual interest" to re-sign Williams and keep him in the fold for the foreseeable future.

Williams played in all 17 games last season and emerged as the Lions' lead back, recording team highs of 262 carries, 1,066 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, which broke Barry Sanders' single-season franchise record.

The 27-year-old was initially set to be the backup and goal-line ball-carrier behind D'Andre Swift, who played in 14 games and rushed for 542 yards and five scores on 99 carries, but he eventually took over as RB1.

After his impressive campaign, Williams made it clear he's happy with his situation and would prefer to continue with the Lions.

Williams told team reporter Tim Twentyman during Super Bowl week:

"I really just want to stay with Detroit, if I can. Really just stay here and make my mark here. I really want to finish (my career) here if I could. I understand it's a business and the team has to do what's best for them and I have to do what's best for me, too, but I just really want us to come to a mutual agreement and just get it done and just get back to playing football."

After the Lions finished with a 9-8 record and five wins in their last six games, the future looks bright in Detroit. Retaining Williams would go a long way toward further increasing the growing optimism surrounding the Lions.