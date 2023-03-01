Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo to Donate $1M to Milwaukee Mental Health Services

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is donating $1 million to mental health services in the city of Milwaukee, according to the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation (h/t Drake Bentley of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel).

Antetokounmpo appeared on Monday's The Daily Show and spoke more about the foundation, which was named in honor of his father.

"We decided as a family to come together and build this foundation to basically just do what people did for us," he said (h/t Bentley). "... Put our hand out there and give them an opportunity to be great and whatever they decide to do. Kind of help them, be that step for them to go out there and accomplish their dreams. The same way I did."

The 28-year-old has previously spoken about his own mental health struggles and working on himself to understand and overcome them:

The two-time MVP remains one of the NBA's most dynamic players, averaging 31.3 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists this season. He is yet again in the conversation for MVP, and has the Bucks (44-17) currently sitting atop the Eastern Conference.