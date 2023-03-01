Dylan Larkin, Red Wings Agree to 8-Year, $69.6M Contract Extension

Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Detroit Red Wings star center Dylan Larkin is already the face of the franchise, and he isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

The team announced Wednesday that Larkin has reached an agreement on an eight-year contract extension worth $69.6 million.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

