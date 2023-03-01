X

    Dylan Larkin, Red Wings Agree to 8-Year, $69.6M Contract Extension

    Doric SamMarch 1, 2023

    OTTAWA, ON - FEBRUARY 28: Detroit Red Wings Center Dylan Larkin (71) applies pressure on the forecheck during first period National Hockey League action between the Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators on February 28, 2023, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Detroit Red Wings star center Dylan Larkin is already the face of the franchise, and he isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

    The team announced Wednesday that Larkin has reached an agreement on an eight-year contract extension worth $69.6 million.

    Detroit Red Wings @DetroitRedWings

    HERE. TO. STAY. <a href="https://t.co/MymEOFwHmd">pic.twitter.com/MymEOFwHmd</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.