Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: Raiders 'Apparently Agreed' Not To Pursue Packers QB

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders may not be in the Aaron Rodgers market at all after cutting Derek Carr this offseason.

The Athletic's Vic Tafur reported Wednesday head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler "have apparently agreed that the Raiders won't be in on the [Rodgers] sweepstakes."

"The Raiders just have too many holes on their roster to trade high draft picks for a 39-year-old quarterback, and there appear to [be] other teams like the Jets that would," Tafur wrote.

NBC Sports' Peter King got the same impression and reported Monday that Las Vegas is among the teams that prefer not to "scotch-tape a veteran like 39-year-old Aaron Rodgers."

Raiders star Davante Adams joked about a possible reunion with his former quarterback with Rodgers' future on the Green Bay Packers murky for yet another offseason:

Having an elite wide receiver still in his prime gives Las Vegas one incentive to pursue Rodgers or another veteran signal-caller. You don't want his production to be wasted or see the three-time All-Pro grow frustrated with the organization's overall direction.

But Tafur referenced how the Raiders are probably more than just one good quarterback away from seriously contending.

It wasn't all on Carr that his team finished 6-11 and missed the postseason for the fifth time in six seasons. It's tough to win games when you rank 31st in defensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders.

The 2022 version of Rodgers wouldn't even be a significant upgrade over Carr. He ranked lower in QBR (26th, 39.3) than Carr (14th, 55.5) and was just one spot higher in DYAR at Football Outsiders.

For the Raiders, the kind of draft capital it will likely take to acquire Rodgers—if that's even on the table—would be better used to address other areas of the roster.