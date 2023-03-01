Logan Paul Expresses Interest in Tommy Fury Fight If Jake Paul Rematch Doesn't Happen

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Logan Paul is prepared to defend his family's honor if a rematch between Tommy Paul and his brother, Jake, doesn't come to pass.

"If you don't [have a rematch], I'd like to handle that," Logan said on Jake's podcast (via TMZ Sports). "That was like, my first instinct, obviously."

The contract signed by Fury and Jake Paul included a rematch clause in the event the latter lost. It stands to reason Paul might exercise that option to avenge his split decision loss, and Fury is "100 percent" on board with the idea.

"At the end of the day, this was my first main event," he told reporters. "The world was watching this fight. I have that experience behind me now. So when I go into another big dance like this, I'll have this behind me and I'll know how to cope with it."

ESPN's Marc Raimondi examined Paul's options moving forward and wrote how his "substantial pride would likely point him in" the direction of a Fury rematch. However, Raimondi went on to argue Paul's biggest money fight might be against fellow YouTuber KSI.

If Fury's unable to arrange a return bout with Paul, then fighting Logan might not make a ton of sense if he wants to further cement himself as a professional boxer. The elder Paul brother has just one pro fight to his name, losing a split decision to KSI in November 2019.

Not to mention, Logan is signed to WWE, which could complicate his possible return to a boxing ring.