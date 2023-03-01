Damian Lillard's Adidas Dame 8 Sneaker to Sell for $71 After Historic 71-Point Game

Photo credit: Adidas Basketball

Adidas Basketball decided to celebrate Damian Lillard's 71-point performance by donating to charity and making his sneakers more affordable.

Adidas announced all Dame 8 footwear is on sale for $71 for a limited time after the Portland Trail Blazers star dropped an incredible 71 points in Sunday's 131-114 victory over the Houston Rockets. What's more, the company is donating $71,000 to a charity of Lillard's choice.

It also placed billboards that read "From O to 71 Remember The Why" in Portland and his hometown of Oakland.

The seven-time All-Star was an incredible 22-of-38 from the field and 13-of-22 from three-point range during the performance and also added six assists and six rebounds. It further cemented him as arguably the greatest player in franchise history and tied Donovan Mitchell for the most points scored in a game this season.

Lillard is sixth in NBA history with 15 games of 50 or more points and sits behind only Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, James Harden and Elgin Baylor.

He is ahead of the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

It doesn't look like the 32-year-old is slowing down anytime soon, so he could continue to climb that list if Sunday's showing was any indication.